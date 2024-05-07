Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,071 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 502,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

