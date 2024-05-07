Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Buys £5,392.38 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions acquired 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,774.35).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 3.3 %

LIO traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 717 ($9.01). 333,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.81. The company has a market cap of £457.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,570.37, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 833.50 ($10.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.55) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

