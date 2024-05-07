NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CRO Sells $112,314.60 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.9 %

NTGR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 191,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

