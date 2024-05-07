Idaho Trust Bank Buys 264 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,207,000.

Shares of BATS EDEN traded up €1.22 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €121.37 ($130.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares. The stock has a market cap of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($76.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is €120.74 and its 200-day moving average is €113.00.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

