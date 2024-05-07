Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 47,977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.2% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,246. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $460.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

