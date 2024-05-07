Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$623,484.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$623,484.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Brompton Corp. sold 4,800 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$48,480.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Brompton Corp. sold 4,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.08, for a total value of C$45,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.07, for a total value of C$30,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$30,390.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$50,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total value of C$8,955.00.

TSE:SBC traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.08. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The company has a market cap of C$196.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.69. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.97 and a 1 year high of C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

