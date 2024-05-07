Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $18.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 5,616,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,941. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after acquiring an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 327,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.