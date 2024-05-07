Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

