Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

