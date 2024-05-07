Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 46,936 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.