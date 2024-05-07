iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,423. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.