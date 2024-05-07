BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of BWXT traded down $8.38 on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 208,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

