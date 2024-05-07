Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 223,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,076,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.