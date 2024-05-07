Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 843,759 shares changing hands.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 176.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

