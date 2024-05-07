Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79 on May 23rd

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

