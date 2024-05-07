Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $45.82. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 47,509 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

