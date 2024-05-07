Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $45.82. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 47,509 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.