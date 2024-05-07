Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Argus

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

