Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 574.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 2,408,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,981,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.