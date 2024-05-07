Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

