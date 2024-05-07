Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

