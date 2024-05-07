Spire Wealth Management Has $3.20 Million Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.97% of Home Bancorp worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. 24,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The stock has a market cap of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

