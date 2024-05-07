Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

