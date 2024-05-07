Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Atkore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Stock Down 9.3 %

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.