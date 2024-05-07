Truist Financial Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $47.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 302,413 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.