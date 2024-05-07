Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.09.

HSIC stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

