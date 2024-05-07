WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

