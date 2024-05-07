Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.24 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after buying an additional 427,635 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

