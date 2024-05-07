Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $83.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,250 shares of company stock worth $3,305,655. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Palomar by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

