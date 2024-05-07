PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAR opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.00. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
