Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

