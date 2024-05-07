Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q2 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.25-12.73 EPS.

Crocs Trading Up 1.9 %

CROX opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.