Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

HSIC opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

