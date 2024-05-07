PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

