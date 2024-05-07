Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,781,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

