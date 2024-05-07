U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYMI opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

