Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,156 shares of company stock worth $1,028,997. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

