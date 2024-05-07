Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interface by 86.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

