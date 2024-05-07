LSV Asset Management Buys 46,300 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Crocs worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

