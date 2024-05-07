Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Otter Tail by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Otter Tail by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Up 3.2 %

OTTR opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

