LSV Asset Management Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.05% of AdvanSix worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AdvanSix by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a PE ratio of 773.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

