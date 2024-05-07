U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

