U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 901 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average of $211.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

