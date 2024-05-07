Jet Protocol Price Up 0% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $139,176.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.74 or 1.00008717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175982 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,727.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

