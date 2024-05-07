Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE:BYON opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69.

BYON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

