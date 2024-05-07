Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.