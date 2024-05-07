Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,623 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

