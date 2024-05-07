Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $74.47

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

