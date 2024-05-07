RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $115.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

