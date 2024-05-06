Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 226,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

