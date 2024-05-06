Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 113,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 42,987 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDE

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,106,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.